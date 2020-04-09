First COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Bay County

(04/09/2020)-Fast and easy, more COVID-19 drive thru testing sites are opening up in Mid-Michigan.

"We're doing just as much as we can do and I think any testing that we can do is a big help for the community," said Great Lakes Bay Healthcare site manager, Gail McGee.

This is part of Great Lakes Bay Health Center.

They are overseeing the drive thru testing site that opened up in Saginaw two weeks ago.

They have a hundred tests to start with, with the expectation of receiving more.

"When folks are coming in, they should have an order from their physician, the physician needs to make sure they are providing a test code for the covid testing and that they have a quest account number. If the patient doesn't come with an account number, we are going to assist the patient to try to get a number so that we are not turning people away," McGee said.

Bay County currently has 40 cases of coronavirus and two people who have recovered from the virus.

This site located on Monitor Road, will be open Monday through Friday from 12-4pm.

Again, you must have a doctor's order to be tested at this site.