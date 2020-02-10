First. In-Depth. Everywhere -- ABC12 launches new mission

(2/10/2020) - For more than 60 years, ABC12 news has been there for the moments that matter most to you.

As we enter a new decade, there are more ways than ever before to get information. So, it's time for us to redefine and separate ourselves from the pack.

First. In-Depth. Everywhere.

It's our new focus and mission for serving the Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland areas. It's who we are and what we stand for. It's a promise of our dedication to you on-air and online.

Let's talk about being First. ABC12 is committed to keeping you ahead of the storm with our First Alert Weather team. Our five meteorologists are dedicated to making sure you know what to expect when you head out the door.

While we aim to get out ahead of the competition, we are first and foremost focused on accuracy. We want to make sure you don't miss a second of vital information -- whether it's a news story, forecast or a sports score.

In-Depth: Under our new brand, you will see that we are going beyond the headlines and digging deeper in our coverage.

We won't just give you the who, what, when and where. We are going to focus on the how and why to give you context and perspective on all fronts.

Everywhere: On air, online and on the ground, ABC12 is Mid-Michigan. From Flint to Freeland, Saginaw to Shiawasee County, Bay City to Byron, Midland to Millington and beyond.

We are focused on the events happening in your community and bringing it to you not only at 6 and 11 p.m., but in the palm of your hand.

You'll notice our new style is going to be clear and assertive. And for you, that mean's it's going to be easy, helping you to cut through the noise in life -- only giving you the information you need to make it through your day.

Do I need a jacket? Is main street closed? What's happening up the block? Did the my team win? Look no further than ABC12, because we are First. In-Depth. Everywhere.