First Lady Melania Trump speaks with Fenton students via Zoom

(5-8-20) - Some first-grade students in Fenton had a special visitor on their weekly Zoom call.

First Lady Melania Trump spoke with the children as part of her #BeBest initiative.

Fenton Area Public Schools said it was a wonderful experience for Mrs. Horton's first-graders at Tomek-Eastern Elementary School.

The First Lady said she enjoyed hearing about the students' Social Emotional Learning curriculum and how they were applying compassion and kindness to their daily lives.

The Zoom call came on the second anniversary of Mrs. Trump's #BeBest program.

The initiative worked to bring awareness to the many issues children face including online safety, opioid and drug abuse. The program also focused on the importance of their overall well-being.