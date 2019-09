(9/13/2019) - Michigan School for the Deaf is hosting the first deaf 5K run/walk.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the school on West Court Street in Flint. On spot registration is available for $35 dollars.

The school is hoping the event draws attention to deaf culture during September, which is designated as Deaf Awareness Month. Organizers hope the 5K run/walk promotes physical and spiritual health.