Touch-A-Truck is back for its 8th year in Flint

(9/20/2019) - University of Michigan-Flint's Annual Touch a Truck event is rolling back into town this weekend.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the intersection of 5th and Saginaw streets at a University of Michigan-Flint parking lot in downtown Flint.

Everything from fire trucks to street maintenance equipment will be on display.

Campus Department of Public Safety Director Ray Hall said trucks are exciting for children and a centerpiece of the event, but its purpose goes beyond that. It's a chance to build community and get children excited about various careers.

Admission is free. The event also includes free hot dogs, face painting, balloons, music and more.