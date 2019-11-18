First at Four Focus: Well of Hope prepares for 11th Annual Blessed to Be a Blessing Dinner

Mon 6:12 PM, Nov 18, 2019

The Blessed to Be a Blessing Dinner sponsored by Well of Hope and Catholic Charities is Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Center for Hope, 812 Root Street, Flint, Michigan.
For transportation call Well of Hope at 810-789-3407

The public is invited.

 