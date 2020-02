(2/26/2020) - A recent study by 24/7 Wall Street named the Beecher area the fourth worst place to live in America.

The study pointed to the 23.1% percent unemployment rate among residents and the 38.4% poverty rate. The firm says median household income in the area is just $27,000.

Yolanda Lane was born and raised in the Beechere community. She sat down with ABC12's Dawn Jones to talk about the qualities of her community that make it a great place to live.