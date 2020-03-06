First at Four Focus: Flint Repertory Theater Presents: One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest

Flint Repertory Theater Presents: One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
March 13 - March 22, 2020
Friday March 13, 2020 @ 8:00pm *Opening Night Reception
Saturday March 14, 2020 @ 2:00pm *Post Show Talk Back
Saturday March 14, 2020 @ 8:00pm
Sunday March 15, 2020 @ 2:00pm * ASL Interpreted Performance
Friday March 20, 2020 @ 8:00pm *College Night
Saturday March 21, 2020 @ 2:00pm
Saturday March 21, 2020 @ 8:00pm
Sunday March 22, 2020 @ 2:00pm
