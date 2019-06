First at Four Focus: Swartz Creek Fine Arts kicks off 2019 Summer Concert Series. Here is a list of the scheduled concerts.

June 18 - Magic 5

June 25 - Surf-Zup!

July 2 - Full Throttle

July 9 - All Directions

July 16 - Mandi Layne and the Lost Highway

July 30 - Ron (Elvis) Short

August 6 - Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnie

Concerts run every Tuesday through August 6th.

Showtime is at 7 p.m. at the Ampitheater.