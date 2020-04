(4/18/20) - General Motors delivered its first batch of medical ventilators this week to be used to treat coronavirus patients.

GM and respiratory device maker Ventec joined together to make the ventilators as demand increased amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The first devices were delivered Friday to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

The others were scheduled to go to Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

The ventilators were produced at the GM plant in Kokomo, Indiana.