First coronavirus case reported in Gladwin County

(03/22/20) - Saturday night the Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) was informed of a positive COVID-19 case in a

Gladwin County resident.

The health department would only say the person has no known history of travel.

CMDHD will be contacting those who have been in close contact with the patient and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored

appropriately.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday the Gladwin County case has not been added to the state's cumulative total. That is updated daily at 2 p.m. at michigan.gov/coronavirus.