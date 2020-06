(6/13/20) It was a big weekend for car lovers as the first-ever 'Back to the Bricks Road Rally' took off from Flint Township.

Organizers said hundreds of cars took part in the 123-mile rally Saturday throughout Michigan.

They said the exact route of the rally was not released ahead of time so that crowds would not gather amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said proceeds from the event would be donated to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.