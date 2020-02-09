First female, lesbian leads Michigan Episcopal diocese

(02/09/20) - The Michigan diocese of the Episcopal Church has its first female and first openly lesbian bishop.

The Rev. Bonnie A. Perry was consecrated and ordained Saturday during a ceremony in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn.

She was elected last June at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Detroit. Perry will be formally welcomed and seated Sunday at the church.

The Episcopal Church says the Rt. Rev. Mary Glasspool was the church’s first lesbian bishop in 2010 in Los Angeles and the Rt. Rev. Barbara Harris became its first female bishop when she was ordained in 1989 in Massachusetts.

The Rt. Rev. Gene Robinson was the Episcopal Church's first openly gay bishop in 2004.

