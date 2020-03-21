First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Clare County

(03/21/20) - The Central Michigan District Health Department says a Clare County resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

“We hope for the speedy recovery of our resident. The Health Department is relying on our communities to work together, be vigilant, and take the necessary precautions to slow the potential spread of illness. We encourage the public to avoid panic and turn to reputable sources for information” said Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director.

According to a news release, "No information is known about the case at this time."

ABC12 called a spokesperson who reiterated there is no known information about the case, but we do know people who have been in close contact with the patient will be contacted by the health department.

Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions like lung disease or diabetes are most at risk.

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds at a time to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You should also cover coughs and sneezes, and stay home if sick. Also, do not touch your face and avoid people who are sick.

This case has not been added to the state total as of 11:18 a.m. Saturday.