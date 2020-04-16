First responders salute health care workers at Ascension Genesys Hospital

(4/15/2020) - First responders saluted health care workers at Ascension Genesys Hospital on Wednesday morning.

First responders from around Genesee County saluted health care workers at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township.

Dozens of emergency vehicles lined up outside the Grand Blanc Township hospital with their lights flashing while first responders lined the walkways to thank workers on the front lines of the coronvirus pandemic.

The Grand Blanc Township police and fire departments, Michigan State Police and ambulance crews all showed their support for hospital workers. Community members also came to say thanks to those giving their all in this fight.

"We're all one big team but this is just a little bit more of a thank you for what they do," said Michigan State Police Lt. Chuck Barker.

While the lights and cheers may not change what health care workers are facing each and every day, it may give them a reason to smile behind their masks after a simple reminder of the community's thanks.

Susan Vomas said everyone who works at the hospital is her hero.

"I just want to say thank you so much," Vomas said. "There are really no words, but what they have to go through every day is unbelievable and we just thank them so much. They deserve this every day."