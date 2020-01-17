First suspect in Genesee County GHOST team sting convicted of sex charge

(1/17/2020) - A Genesee County jury convicted the first suspect brought to trial after an underage sex sting by the GHOST team.

George Huffman was convicted of child sexually abusive activity, but acquitted of accosting a child and using a computer to commit a crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) was established in 2019 to stop human trafficking and child sex in the county. Huffman was one of 22 alleged child sex predators arrested from April 11 to June 10, 2019.

Investigators say Huffman and the other suspects interacted with a GHOST member posing as a 14-year-old and came to local hotels expected to have sexual activity with an underage person.

Huffman's attorney, Nick Robinson, claims the ruse by law enforcement amounts to an illegal entrapment scheme.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18.