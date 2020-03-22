First weekend of spring to end with some light snow

(3/22/2020) - The first weekend of spring will come to an end with most of Mid-Michigan seeing some light accumulating snowfall.

A storm system from the southwest will quickly swing into the area late Sunday into Monday morning. This system will bring light snow to the area with some accumulation likely.

As for timing, the snow will begin after sunset on Sunday, around 10 p.m., and will move in from south to north. This snow is expected to continue overnight and wrap up by late Monday morning.

While the snow will not be terribly heavy, it will reduce visibility and lead to at least a few slick spots on the roadways by Monday morning.

Snow is most likely from a line from Mount Pleasant to Oscoda and southeast. Areas to the north of that will see very little snow with this system.

As for accumulations, this will not be a major winter storm by any means. Most of the area will see around one inch of snow. A few places along the I-69 corridor and into the Thumb could see around two inches of accumulation. Places north of Saginaw Bay will see a dusting up to an inch of snowfall.

Most of this accumulation will happen on grassy and elevated surfaces but it still could lead to some slick roads Monday morning.

The snow will quickly melt throughout the day on Monday as temperatures climb into the 40s by the afternoon.