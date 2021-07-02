Advertisement

News

News

Bay City Fireworks Festival is ready to host hundreds of thousands of fans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Goff
Bay City Fireworks Festival welcomes guests back after last year's cancellation

Coronavirus

Michigan reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for first time in three weeks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 228 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 894,856.

State

Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Virginia Robison of Genesee Township continues to care for her son, Dennis, who was severely injured in a car crash in 1978.

Crime

I-75 rock throwing victim’s family unhappy about lack of prison time for suspects

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
White’s father was not happy after learning about what happened in court Thursday, but he understands that he can’t change the judicial system or the court’s decision.
News

Republic Services state trash collection will continue for Flint residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christine Kanerva
Although City Council did not accept the original 90 day extension, Republic services said they will continue serve Flint City in “good faith.”

Crime

Flint neighbors say squatters are cooking meth on blighted property

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
Neighbors say the squatters have turned the property on Beechwood Avenue into their own personal dumping ground.

News

Asphalt plant proposed for land in Genesee Township

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The public is invited to comment on the air quality permit for the plant through Aug. 16.

Crime

Michigan State Police found gun hidden in woman’s fake pregnant belly

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
A female trooper searched the woman and discovered a stuffed pouch under her shirt, which was concealing a pistol.

Crime

Police arrest mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone in Burton

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said investigators are seeking child neglect charges against the woman, who was not identified.

News

MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes offers million dollar cash vaccine incentives

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
The ‘MI Shot to Win’ sweepstakes will give vaccinated residents a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nearly $500,000 in scholarships through a lottery raffle.
Crime

Most I-75 rock throwing suspects likely won’t serve more time behind bars

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Prosecutor David Leyton said Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne likely will sentenced to time already served in jail.

News

Republic Services will continue collecting trash in Flint without contract

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The company could have ceased all household waste collection in Flint on Thursday without a contract, but decided to continue the essential service.

State

Michigan students can receive scholarships not linked to ACT and SAT scores

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The law previously required certain ACT or SAT test scores to determine who was eligible for scholarships.

Health

Whitmer signs bills increasing access to insulin in Michigan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Senate Bill 155 allows pharmacists to dispense insulin to patients who had a valid prescription that expired within in the last year.

