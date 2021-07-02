Skip to content
NEWS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
VACCINE
BAY CITY FIREWORKS
LIVE STREAM
CONTACT US
Search
Home
News
Local
Education
Business
Crime
Health
Recalls
Politics
Regional
State
National
Associated Press
International
Entertainment
Lottery
Flood
Weather
First Alert Weather Links
School Closings
Traffic
Traffic Map
Gas Gauge
Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Highlight Zone
High School Scoreboard
Trick Shot Challenge
Community
Community Calendar
Bay City Fireworks
Coats for Kids
Interviews
Newsmakers
Person Of The Week
Good Kids
Mondays Child
Mugshots
Diaper Drive
Back To The Bricks
Crim Festival Of Races
Made In Michigan
Days Of Giving
Coronavirus
COVID 19 Map
Coronavirus Local
Contact Us
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
Signal Problems?
WJRT Careers
ELECTION RESULTS
National Results Map
Voter Information Guide
Flint Water Emergency
Obituaries
Get Connected
Investigate TV
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation TV
Programming Schedule
Newsletter
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
News
Local
Education
Business
Crime
Health
Recalls
Politics
Regional
State
National
Associated Press
International
Entertainment
Lottery
Flood
News
Bay City Fireworks Festival is ready to host hundreds of thousands of fans
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By
Kevin Goff
Bay City Fireworks Festival welcomes guests back after last year's cancellation
Coronavirus
Michigan reports over 200 new COVID-19 cases for first time in three weeks
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 228 new COVID-19 illnesses on Thursday for a total of 894,856.
State
Big changes come to Michigan’s auto insurance laws on Thursday
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Mark Bullion
Virginia Robison of Genesee Township continues to care for her son, Dennis, who was severely injured in a car crash in 1978.
Crime
I-75 rock throwing victim’s family unhappy about lack of prison time for suspects
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Ann Pierret
White’s father was not happy after learning about what happened in court Thursday, but he understands that he can’t change the judicial system or the court’s decision.
Advertisement
News
Republic Services state trash collection will continue for Flint residents
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Christine Kanerva
Although City Council did not accept the original 90 day extension, Republic services said they will continue serve Flint City in “good faith.”
Crime
Flint neighbors say squatters are cooking meth on blighted property
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Mark Bullion
Neighbors say the squatters have turned the property on Beechwood Avenue into their own personal dumping ground.
News
Asphalt plant proposed for land in Genesee Township
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
ABC12 News Staff
The public is invited to comment on the air quality permit for the plant through Aug. 16.
Crime
Michigan State Police found gun hidden in woman’s fake pregnant belly
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
ABC12 News Staff
A female trooper searched the woman and discovered a stuffed pouch under her shirt, which was concealing a pistol.
Crime
Police arrest mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone in Burton
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
ABC12 News Staff
Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said investigators are seeking child neglect charges against the woman, who was not identified.
News
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes offers million dollar cash vaccine incentives
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Cheri Hardmon
The ‘MI Shot to Win’ sweepstakes will give vaccinated residents a chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash and nearly $500,000 in scholarships through a lottery raffle.
7 Day Great Lakes Bay Area
Crime
Most I-75 rock throwing suspects likely won’t serve more time behind bars
Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By
Ann Pierret
Prosecutor David Leyton said Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne likely will sentenced to time already served in jail.
News
Republic Services will continue collecting trash in Flint without contract
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
ABC12 News Staff
The company could have ceased all household waste collection in Flint on Thursday without a contract, but decided to continue the essential service.
State
Michigan students can receive scholarships not linked to ACT and SAT scores
Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By
ABC12 News Staff
The law previously required certain ACT or SAT test scores to determine who was eligible for scholarships.
Health
Whitmer signs bills increasing access to insulin in Michigan
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
ABC12 News Staff
Senate Bill 155 allows pharmacists to dispense insulin to patients who had a valid prescription that expired within in the last year.
Load More
VIDEO
News
Bay City Fireworks Festival welcomes guests back after last year's cancellation
News
Mother of 2-year-old found wandering alone in Burton is arrested
News
Berston Field House hosing annual Flint Water Fest
News
Big changes come to Michigan's auto insurance laws Thursday
News
I-75 rock throwers plead guilty to juvenile charge, most won't return to jail
News
Trash collection will continue for Flint residents
News
I-75 rock throwing suspects plead guilty to new juvenile manslaughter charges
News
MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes offers vaccine cash incentives
News
Michigan launches COVID-19 vaccine lottery
News
Bay County community cashing in as Michigan marijuana industry tops $3.2-billion
News
Excitement coming from FSU athlete after NCAA announcement
News
Saginaw water bill assistance program helps residents avoid shut offs
News
Tree removal companies slammed following severe storms in Genesee County
News
Owosso Township fire chief retiring after 50 years of service
News
Gov. Whitmer visits MCC for Futures for Frontliners Program
Load More