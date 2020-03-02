Fisherman plunges through thin ice, drowns in Tawas Bay

(3/2/2020) - Police say a fisherman fell through thin ice and likely drowned in Tawas Bay in the northern Lower Peninsula.

Walker Whitford drove his all-terrain vehicle on the bay, fell through ice and didn't survive Saturday. State police say the ice was only an inch thick in that spot.

Family members were concerned when Whitford didn't return home. The Department of Natural Resources has warned that fishing shanties in some areas might have to be removed earlier than usual because of ice conditions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)