Fishermen rescued on Saginaw Bay after falling through ice on an ATV

(2/10/2020) - Two ice fishermen were being treated for hypothermia after they fell through the ice on Saginaw Bay with an ATV.

The fishermen were about 1.75 miles offshore from the Rose Island area in Huron County's Fairhaven Township around 1 p.m. Monday when they decided to move along and find a new place to fish.

Their ATV broke through the ice, plunging both fishermen into the water, according to the Huron County Sheriff's Office.

The fishermen ages 39 and 25 from the Vassar area were able to climb out of the water and walk about a mile back to their shanty, where they called 911. The sheriff's office launched its airboat to bring the fishermen back to shore.

Sebewaing Ambulance Service treated both fishermen for mild hypothermia.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson urged fishermen to use extreme caution on the ice this year. He said the ice formation is very uneven with thickness of 5 inches in some spots and 1 inch a short distance away.