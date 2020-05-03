Fitness centers remain closed with extended orders

While some businesses are heading back to work this week others will remain closed.

The closure of public accommodations such as gyms and yoga studios has been extended until the end of this month leaving local fitness centers empty and taking it a day at a time.

“We’re just going week by week saying ‘what can we afford to do’ and taking care of as many people as we can. So far we’ve got our heads above the water and a lot of people in our community are saying 'hey if you need something please reach out'. We want to make sure when this is all over as many of us come out in good standing as possible.” said Kathryn Nicolai owner of Ethos Yoga.

Ethos Yoga Owner Kathryn Nicolai in Holly misses her students, but believes this is the right decision.

“Having a yoga room where students are far apart is pretty difficult for studios to maintain because we would have such few students in there it would be difficult to pay our bills. So right now, it’s better for us to be closed. We can offer Zoom classes and we can see more students that way,” said Nicolai.

Like many fitness centers, Boomers Bootcamp in Fenton has also adjusted to workouts at home hoping to help their members in the process.

“All small businesses are treating this differently especially gyms. We dropped membership rates by a large amount, but still giving them a package where it’s worth it with a workout every day and a 6 week meal plan,” said Kasi Gebrael co-owner of Boomers Bootcamp.

While these businesses embrace the change virtually for now...the hope is that face to face workouts return soon…

“Honestly, I’m worried because if you’re closed for a certain amount of time people get out of the habit of coming to your place of business so I can see it as a slow start up if we’re closed for too much longer,” said Josh Kosier, owner of Ultimate Athlete Performance.

Some fitness centers are prepping for reopening with extra sanitizing and cleaning stations has already started including new ideas to help keep people safe.

“We will outlive this pandemic and open back up when we’re allowed to do so,” said Nicolai.

The ban is extended until May 28th.