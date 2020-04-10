Five Mid-Michigan colleges splitting $30 million for coronavirus assistance

(4/10/2020) - Five Mid-Michigan colleges and universities are splitting $30 million to help students adjust to online learning models due to coronavirus.

The funding is part of the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act.

"This funding gives Michigan colleges additional resources to provide educational opportunities in a safe learning environment, and it will help students pursue their degrees while studying remotely," said Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland.

The following institutions will receive funding:

-- Alma College, $1,429,939.

-- Central Michigan University, $14,322,194.

-- Ferris State University, $9,146,813.

-- Mid Michigan College, $2,641,059.

-- Saginaw Valley State University, $6,911,064.

The funding will help each college and university provide cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their educations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eligible expenses include course materials and technology, as well as food, housing, health care and child care. Each college or university will then determine which students will receive the cash grants.