Five governors push presidential candidates to aid Great Lakes

(07/29/19) - Five Democratic governors of states in the Great Lakes region want candidates in next year's presidential election to support a plan for protecting their freshwater resources.

Led by Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, the governors Monday proposed a six-point platform that seeks increases in federal spending on water treatment infrastructure and environmental cleanups.

Whitmer told The Associated Press the plan's release was timed to draw attention to issues affecting the lakes ahead of this week's Democratic presidential debates in Detroit. But she said the governors also hoped for support from Republican President Donald Trump.

In addition to money for drinking water and wastewater system upgrades, the plan calls for battling invasive species, harmful algae blooms and pollution from toxic chemicals, as well as building another shipping lock at Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

