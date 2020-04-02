Flags lowered in Michigan on Friday for Lapeer County soldier, teacher, firefighter

(4/2/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all flags in Michigan be lowered Friday in honor of a Lapeer County soldier, teacher and firefighter who died of cancer.

Michigan Air National Guard Technical Sgt. Nathan William Denryter, 39, died Sunday after his battle with cancer. He will be laid to rest on Friday in a private ceremony.

“Technical Sergeant Nathan Denryter exemplified the highest level of public service in everything he did throughout his life,” Whitmer said. “Our state shows its gratitude by lowering the flags to half-staff as we mourn this incredible loss. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Denryter was born in Warren, raised in St. Clair County's Avoca area and graduated from Yale High School in 1999. He was a firefighter in St. Clair County's Kenockee Township for four years and in Lapeer County's Dryden Township for the past 11 years.

Denryter enlisted with the Michigan Air National Guard in 2002. He served two tours of duty in Iraq and two tours in Afghanistan.

Denryter became an elementary school teacher in Lapeer in 2008.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 4.