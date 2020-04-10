Flags to fly at half staff in Michigan as memorial for coronavirus patients

(4/10/2020) - U.S. and Michigan flags in the state must be flown at half staff indefinitely as a memorial to honor the hundreds of residents who died from coronavirus.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the order Friday. It applies to residents, businesses, schools, government buildings and other institutions.

“The coronavirus pandemic has had devastating impacts on families across our state,” Whitmer said.

She hopes the lowered flags will serve as a reminder of the lives lost to coronavirus and the loved ones they leave behind.

“As we continue on, we will carry their memories," Whitmer said. "My deepest condolences to the families of those whose lives were tragically cut short by COVID-19.”

Flags should be raised to their peak and then instantly lowered to the half staff position in the morning. The process is reversed at the end of the day.

A date for flags to return to full staff has not been determined.