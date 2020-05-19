Flash flood emergency: Edenville Dam has failed, residents advised to evacuate

(5/19/2020) - Residents along the Tittabawassee River below the Edenville Dam are urged to evacuate after the structure failed.

Midland County 911 issued an emergency flash flood warning around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday advising the Edenville Dam breached. Water levels downstream could rise rapidly.

An advisory says life-threatening flash flooding is possible along the Tittabawassee River below the dam heading toward the Sanford Dam seven miles downstream.

Anyone in low-lying areas between the Edenville and Sanford dams should head to higher ground immediately. Don't drive across roads covered by water.

Midland County 911 asked residents to avoid calling unless they need assistance evacuating. They told residents in the area to leave on their own immediately.

Officials closed U.S. 10 at Sanford Lake in both directions due to floodwaters.

The Edenville and Sanford dams have been at maximum capacity all day after heavy rains sent the Tittabawassee River spilling over its banks. The river reached major flooding levels in Midland on Tuesday and continued rising.

The National Weather Service expects the river will crest on Wednesday at 30.6 feet -- it's third highest level on record.

Gladwin County picked up between 4 to 6 inches of rainfall since this weather system moved overhead.