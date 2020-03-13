Flattening the Cornovirus curve: What does it mean?

Many major events all across the country and the state of Michigan have been canceled or postponed in the hopes of controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

Courtesy: University of Michigan Health

You may have seen a few posts on social media circulating -- but what do those images and reports mean?

According to the University of Michigan there are two different versions of how the sickness could affect the United States.

The tall, blue curve shows us a widespread outbreak -- where a lot of people get sick fast because we didn't work to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

The flat, yellow curve is a better scenario for the U.S., showing what would happen if the proper precautions are taken.

The number of COVID-19 cases would be spread out over a longer period of time, and experts say it would be more ideal because out health care system can handle it more efficiently.

