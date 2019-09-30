Flavored vape ban in effect Oct. 2

(9/30/2019) - This Wednesday, October 2nd, emergency rules go into effect banning all flavored nicotine vaping products.

The Governor declared emergency rules September 4, stating those flavors are marketed towards kids and encouraging them to pick up what she considers an unhealthy habit.

Former smokers and vape shop owners disagree.

"She's making an authoritarian move. I would say that I voted for her, I regret that vote," Harold Miller, Regional Manager for A Clean Cigarette, said.

"I went from somebody smoking two packs of cigarettes a day and feeling like dog crap and could barely breathe, to somebody who suddenly could hold my breath and swim across the swimming pool," he explained.

It's a success story he knows he's helped hundreds of his customers experience, too.

But by October 15th, Miller said the company will be forced to close the doors of 9 of their 20 stores.

They're laying off half of their employees.

"It's really odd to me that 10 years in, there's suddenly a public health emergency and they're gonna do this to all of these people," Miller said. "I mean, it's heartbreaking to have to tell people they don't have a job."

In her declaration of the emergency ban, Governor Gretchen Whitmer cited the 900% increase in youth users from 2011 to 2015.

Miller felt the businesses are being blamed for kids accessing the products; but he said, they always check ID.

"You're not gonna solve it by banning things," he added. "There are still 16-year-olds out there finding a way to get a hold of cake flavored vodka. They shouldn't get it and people shouldn't be buying it for them; but, it happens and we all know this."

The state Health Department said state and local law enforcement working with the tobacco section will enforce it. A spokesman couldn't answer if they'd be physically walking in to check stores.

The rules will be in effect through March 30th 2020.

Any violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and be sentenced to up to 6 months in jail or have to pay a fine of up to $200.

Now, these emergency rules are facing some push back.A northern Michigan vape shop owner filed a lawsuit last week, asking a judge to reverse the ban and issue a temporary restraining order while the case is heard.

The lawsuit stated the state failed to consider the overall effect this ban would have on Michigan's population, specifically adult vapers; instead, focusing on underage use, which is already illegal.

Some lawmakers are also taking aim at these emergency rules.

Rep. Steve Johnson has introduced a bill that would exempt low level nicotine-flavored vaping products from the state's ban.

According to his office, minors are typically attracted to high-nicotine level vapes, while adults who are trying to quit smoking use lower-level vapes.

The Republican said this common-sense bill takes the governor's concerns about underage use into account, while also recognizing that adults use e-cigarettes to kick smoking habits.

