FlightCare called to off-road vehicle crash in Bay County

(8/22/2019) - A stretch of M-13 in Bay County was closed Thursday while police investigated an off-road vehicle crash.

Emergency crews called a FlightCare helicopter to the scene in Kawkawlin Township, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators could not immediately say how the crash happened or how badly anyone was injured.

M-13 was closed between Jose Road and Mara Drive. Police were asking drivers to use caution in the area while investigators continued working at the scene.