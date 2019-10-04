Flint 17-year-old charged with shooting death outside Boys & Girls Club

(10/4/2019) - Prosecutor David Leyton said 17-year-old Louis Hubbard shot into a home in Flint just two weeks prior to the shooting at the Boys and Girls Club.

No one was killed; but Leyton said police were able to tie evidence from that case to the August 23rd shooting, putting Hubbard behind bars.

"The investigators did a nice job on this case," he explained. "They were able to find witnesses and they were able to find video that clearly shows the shooting. And, we were able to make an identification that Mr. Hubbard is the shooter in the video, holding the rifle being fired into the vehicle."

Newly installed surveillance cameras at the Boys and Girls Club on Averill Avenue in Flint captured the shooting on video.

Leyton said the victim pulled up in a car for a drug deal.

Shortly after, Hubbard comes out from behind the Richfield Apartments with a rifle and shoots into the car multiple times.

The driver was dead when Flint Police arrived.

The surveillance also caught a truck driving away. It's the same truck Hubbard was associated with in the drive-by shooting just a few weeks prior.

In September, police found Hubbard hiding in Kentucky and brought him back to be charged in the first case.

He and a second man, who Leyton said set up the drug deal, are awaiting multiple felony charges, including 1st degree premeditated murder in the driver's death.

They're expected to be formally charged over the weekend.

Leyton said he's disturbed that something so violent would happen near a community stronghold like the Boys and Girls Club.

"They're just kind of caught in the middle of all this bad activity," he said. "But, we really need to make sure that's a safe haven for kids; and so, this is a very important case that we need to get cleared up."

Leyton would consider asking a judge to shut down the apartment complex. But, he said, it'll take a lot of work by Flint Police to prove there have been enough calls to justify asking for padlock.