Flint Alley Fest hopes to attract thousands on Saturday

(7/12/2019) - Flint Alley Fest is a chance to see local artists perform and sample some of the best eats in town.

The ninth annual Flint Alley Fest has more than 66 vendors and dozens of acts on four different stages. They will be in the Buckham and Brush alleys in downtown Flint from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is free.

"We generally expect about 4,000 people to come through this year, maybe more,” said Mike Naddeo, a board member with Friends of the Alley.

Every year, board members try to add something new to the fest to jazz it up.

"We are adding Saginaw street stage which we never done before. I think the visuals of it are going to be great,” Naddeo said.

He said the annual party in an alley is not traditional, but continues to be big and popular.

"It's amazing to see this space come to life," Naddeo said. "I mean it's an alley, it's not designed to do this and to see it like that is just incredible."

The music is a selling point for the fest. It gives local artists a chance to perform.

"We got a wide variety, definitely a little something for everybody. In Brush Park it will be more of like an acoustic type of thing,” said Friends of the Alley board member Brandon Corder. "Local artists definitely need the platform for sure."