Flint native in Army proposes to long-time girlfriend at the Big House

(9/9/2019) - A Flint soldier popped the question in the most conspicuous way Saturday.

Army Sgt. Nathan Tuttle got down on one knee during the University of Michigan vs. Army football game in Ann Arbor.

She said yes!

Days later, the Big House proposal is getting national attention.

Tuttle, who grew up in Flint, had been planning this proposal to his girlfriend Emily Palm for over a year. The U of M Flint student thought of only one place to do it -- a packed Michigan Stadium full of more than 100,000 Wolverine fans.

"I keep and can't stop looking at my ring," Palm said. "It's there and I love it so much."

She hasn't taken off the ring since sharing the special moment with 100,000 fellow Wolverines.

Tuttle knew Palm was the one, so he wanted to share this special moment at the only spot he knew would be perfect.

"It's my favorite place in the world. It's my happy place and I wanted to share my happy place with my favorite person," Tuttle said.

Palm was completely shocked. Tuttle was supposed to be stationed in Romania with the Army.

"Once we hit the long distance part I knew he was my person because I wouldn't go through the long distance with anyone else but him,” Palm said.

The Michigan Wolverines helped with Nathan's big surprise. During the second quarter of the game, they honored Nathan as a Hometown Hero.

His nerves were high before he made that first step out onto that field.

“And then I walk into the tunnel. I see them in the corner getting ready to come to the field. Then they are on the field and I was like, 'Oh I got to go hide in the tunnel again.' Then running out there was kind of when the nerves went away and then like I said I got caught up in the moment,” Tuttle said.

The two haven't set a date yet for their wedding.