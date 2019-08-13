Flint Bishop Airport announces new Sarasota, FL flights

(8/13/19) - Bishop Airport in Flint said new, direct flights to Sarasota, Florida will start this fall.

It announced Tuesday the Allegiant route will be seasonal.

With the additional two flights each week, Allegiant will fly to five cities from Flint.

The airport said the Sarasota flights begin November 24, which is the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

As part of the announcement, Allegiant said it was offering one-way fares online starting at $69.

The special price was only available for 24 hours.

The airline said seats and dates were limited, and the price was not available for all flights.

