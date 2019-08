(8/12/19) - Flint Bishop Airport said it was adding a new route to its travel map.

The airport said it would reveal the new flight details on Tuesday.

It invited people to guess where the new dot would appear on its travel map.

In a social media post, the airport said the first two people to correctly guess the destination would receive free parking and an Amazon Echo Dot.

Check back on abc12.com for an update on the announcement.