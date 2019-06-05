$8 million runway project to take off at Flint's Bishop Airport

(6/5/19) - Bishop Airport in Flint is getting more than $8 million to revamp its main runway.

The money will come through an Airport Improvement Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The reconstruction of the runway will include adding shoulders and improving the lighting system.

The airport says the work is set to begin this winter.

It says most of the renovations will be made during next year's construction season.

The renovations are not expected to affect flights since Bishop's longest runway will stay open.