(6/3/2019) - A new task force in Flint is making good on its promise to protect the city's most vulnerable.

Last week, the Flint Police Department Child Abuse Task Force arrested Swahitti Watson. Investigators say the 46-year-old sexually assaulted someone under the age of 13.

He's now charged six felonies: three counts each of first-degree and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Police did not release any other information about the victims or what Watson is accused of doing.