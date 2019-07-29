Flint Children's Museum hosts free sensory-friendly day

(07/29/2019) - They're meant to be a place where kids can play and learn at the same time.

But for those with autism or other disabilities, Children's museums can be overwhelming. And one local museum aimed to change that.

On Monday the Flint Children's Museum hosted a sensory-friendly day.

Teaming up with Michigan Alliance for Families and Detroit Public Television, they made it an inviting atmosphere for all.

"Normally a museum might be crowded or loud,” said Ally Caldwell, with Michigan Alliance for Families. “It might have a lot of sounds going on and really bright lights. This opportunity really gives kids a chance to be in an environment that's more comfortable for them."

10-year-old Lillyan Salhab and her family traveled from Monroe to check out the event.

"We came because of my brother,” said Lillyan. “I think it is a nice idea for kids with autism and everything because it shows them a little love."

Melham, her 7-year-old brother enjoys the chance to be able to come out and play.

"I mostly go to museums,” said Melham. Mostly because you get to see stuff from the past."

Families were encouraged to bring supportive materials. Along with the sound in the museum turned down and sensory-friendly activities, there was also a quiet room made available for visitors.

But the day was also a chance for families of children with disabilities or sensory disorders to see what Michigan Alliance for Families can do for them.

"It helps parents of children with disabilities in all areas surrounding special education so from anywhere to how do you get your student evaluated for special education to things are not going well what can we do,” said Sherry Kenworthy, a parent mentor with MAF.

The event wrapped up at 3 o'clock.

Officials said they hope to have another sensory-friendly day this fall.