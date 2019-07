(7/26/19) - The Flint City Clerk’s Office will be open on a Saturday in August, a few days before the Mayoral Primary Election.

It says absentee ballots will be handed out August 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Completed absentee ballots will also be accepted in the clerk's office at City Hall on Saginaw Street.

Voters must turn in absentee ballots by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, August 6.

The Office of the City Clerk can be reached at 810-766-7414.