Flint City Council could vote Monday on water source backup project

(4/23/2020) - In January 2016, four years ago, the EPA ordered the City of Flint to come up with a secondary water source.

It’s a project the Mayor said the federal government required to be completed by the end of last year. But, he explained, the City Council can't agree on who will do the work.

“This has been placed on the back-burner by the previous administration, placing us further out of compliance, further in jeopardy,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “And now, we need to make sure Council moves this critical infrastructure project forward.”

Mayor Neeley said City Council already voted to approve the order, accept the federal dollars to pay for the project and okay-ed its design. All that's left is approving the lowest bidding contractor.

Five ‘yes’ votes are needed.During a meeting on April 13th, Council split the decision 4-4.

“Right now, we only have the primary source of water being delivered,” he explained. “If something catastrophic happened to that delivery system, Flint will be without water. And so, we cannot afford to take that, that risk.”

The lowest bidder is Macomb County's L. D'Agostini & Sons at $14.7 million. The contract would be paid with federal funds, not taxpayer dollars.

They'd be tasked with building a backup water source for the City through a contract with the Genesee County Drain Commission, who gets their water from Lake Huron through the KWA pipeline.

Representatives from the company made their case at committee Wednesday night. A vote isn't allowed at that type of meeting.

But, Council President Monica Galloway said she expects a motion for reconsideration will be on the table Monday when full council meets.

Even though Galloway was on Council when the order was made, she's still unsure how she'll vote.

Mayor Neeley is questioning why she's still doing research.

Galloway explained, “It's important to understand that there hasn't been any mention of this for over a year, right. And so, for the Mayor or anyone to have a problem with me doing research to update myself on the facts of where we are is concerning.”

The Mayor added he had a phone call with the EPA Thursday afternoon and expects they'll be a part of Monday's meeting.

