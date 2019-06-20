Flint City Council Votes to override Mayor's veto of amended City Budget

(06/19/2019) - Wednesday night, the Flint City Council voted to override the Mayor's veto of their amended City Budget.

"We feel there needs to be a different balance in the budget," Fourth Ward Councilwoman Kate Fields said following the vote, "and that's our job."

At one point, however, it was looking like the vote was not going to happen Wednesday night.

Third Ward Councilman Santino Guerra and Council President Herbert Winfrey were both absent from the special meeting called to discuss the council's amended budget vetoed by Mayor Weaver on June 10th.

Mayor Weaver, in a statement, said she wanted to continue to negotiate with the Flint City Council to "ensure that the City is operating fiscally responsible, keeping the City in a position to operate independently from the State of Michigan."

An override vote requires a two-thirds majority.

First Ward Councilman Eric Mays at first suggested pushing the vote to Friday, when 8th Ward Councilman Alan Griggs suddenly called for a vote.

The Flint City Council voted 6-to-1 to override the Mayor's veto of their amended budget proposal.

Ward Two Councilman Maurice Davis was the only "no" vote, after he had voted in favor Mays' amendment to add $1.7 million dollars to the budget to fund 33 fire fighter positions when federal grant funding runs out.

Councilman Eric Mays talked about his support for the additional funding following the vote:

"I'm a strong union guy," May explained,"I came out of the UAW, I don't like layoffs."

However Fire Chief Raymond Barton said he doesn't need to fill all 33 positions due, in part to retirements and people leaving.

He said that the Mayor had agreed to $966,000 dollars in funding --meaning he would only have to lay off 8 fire fighters.

"We would still be able to give more than adequate fire protection for the city of Flint," Barton said,"we would have four man trucks--we don't have to worry about the issue of two men in and two men out."

"That would get us where we needed to be," he added,"without overtaxing the city."

Changes to the Mayor's budget by the council included $320,000 to hire election workers, $24,859 to hire a part-time City Clerk, $54,000 to hire a Deputy City Clerk, and $78,696 to hire a Deputy City Treasurer.

The City Council's amended budget calls for the additional $2.1 million dollars to come out of the city's fund balance.

Kate Fields voted in favor of the override because of the added funding for those positions, but she takes issue with the additional $1.7 million for fire fighters:

"I did not support the $1.7 million that council voted for to take out of the fund balance for fire fighters," Fields explained,"that was over the top."

Fields said she doesn't want to vote for anything that takes money out of the fund balance, an account she equates with a savings account to be used to pay retirement and pension obligations.

She plans to introduce an amendment to remove the additional $1.7 million in funding for fire fighters shortly.

The administration's acting finance director, Tamar Lewis, attended the council meeting--offering to compromise in regards to some of the funding issues.

Lewis said their first responsibility is safety; and that the Mayor was willing to provide the fire department with $966,000, so that the Fire Department would only need to lay off eight fire fighters when the federal grant money runs out.

Election workers, who Lewis said were inadvertently left out of the Mayor's budget, would also be funded.

However Lewis said they would not agree to additional funding for a part time City Clerk, a Deputy City Clerk, and a Deputy City Treasurer.

The verbal assurances Lewis provided Wednesday night were not enough to prevent the override vote.

The budget, as it now stands, is just over $57 million dollars versus the Mayor's budget presented in March which stood at just over $55 million dollars.

The City Council's version will go into effect on July 1, 2019.