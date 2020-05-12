Flint City Council approves building pipeline to emergency backup water source

(05/12/2020) - The people of Flint remain without an emergency backup water source. It's required by state and federal law and City Council was asked to vote to award a contract to the lowest bidder to build the pipeline connecting the city to its backup source.

Flint City Council voted to postpone the discussion on April 13th and again on April 27. Then, on Monday night, City Council voted to reconsider then approve, receiving a 5-4 majority.

Flint City Council awarded the $14.7 million project to D'Agostini & Sons, building a 5.5-mile pipeline from Flint to its emergency backup water source.The KWA is supplying the backup from Lake Huron.

The backup water source was scheduled to be completed in December of 2019. The state approved construction of the pipeline at the end of March, and the federal funding source was secured on April 25.

In the past month, Mayor Neeley has urged City Council to make it happen to protect Flint's people, but there had been resistance to approve the multi-million dollar project like approving city business during a pandemic, securing the funding, and wanting more time to vet the contract.

Now, the project takes a big step forward, and we'll continue to provide details as this story continues to develop.