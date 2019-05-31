Flint City Council completes departmental budget hearings; prepare to adopt budget Monday

(05/31/19) - The deadline for Flint City Council to adopt a budget for fiscal year 2019/2020 is nearing. A budget hearings schedule from city council notes that there have been roughly 10 postponements of various budget departmental meetings since April.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told city council he needs about 74 firefighters to maintain minimal staffing levels. He says the department currently employs 91. That means 17 positions could potentially be cut.

"A possibility, but like I said, when we came in with them, and I've always been straight up with them, the grant was only supposed to be for two years," Barton said.

Barton commented on the likelihood of firefighter layoffs for his department. A federal SAFER grant allowed FFD to hire an additional 33 people, but now that the grant funding has been exhausted, budgeting for the department looks a little different.

"If we could stay around 71 to 74 it would keep us able to function, have all the stations open," Barton said.

Barton says the budget as proposed currently allows for 68 firefighters, but he needs about six more to operate without closing any stations. Acting Chief Financial Officer Tamar Lewis says that would mean an additional $380,000.

Barton proposed taking the $380,000 from the fleet budget for money y that's been allocated to purchase a new fire truck. However, that still has to be verified. Barton says the cut in manpower would take them from "four-man" trucks to "three-man" trucks.

"Whether we're going to be able to is going to be questionable but I think the concern is the safety, two in-two out. The thought that because there's not enough firefighters on a truck for them to actually go into a house and they would have to put the fire out from the outside is a little alarming," Monica Galloway.

"If we can maintain the three people on the fire truck and with our people on the squad we would exceed that minimal staffing level. We would still operate safely. We would still get the job done," Barton said.

Barton says they could apply for the SAFER grant again around February.

"Hopefully in the SAFER grant next year they can put that retention piece back and we can recall anybody that we had laid off," Barton said. "My job is to just work with what I got and try to give us the best fire department we can."

Friday's meeting also addressed concerns with elections funding. The city clerk says $280,000 was left out of the budget for elections staff and a part time worker.

Finance chairperson Monica Galloway says they're also looking to add roughly $80,000 thousand for a deputy treasurer position.

"You know, the city is struggling with collection rates so all of those things will be significant. Sustainability is very important. I think it's unhealthy for any community to not have somebody that's being prepared to take the leadership role," Galloway said.

A representative from the Flint Police Department was not at Friday's meeting, although the department was slated for a call back.

Council has a Monday deadline to adopt the budget. They could still possibly find money to fund all of those firefighters, but the goal for Chief Barton Friday was to find money to maintain the minimum.

The meeting is at city hall at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The budget will then go into effect on July 1.