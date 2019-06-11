Flint City Council partners with innovative water bottling company

(06/11/19) - Zero Mass Water uses the power of the sun to extract molecules from the air and eventually convert it into drinking water.

The negotiations between the company and the city of Flint had passed one year, but for councilman Eric Mays, the wait has felt much longer.

"For 10 or 12 years, I wanted to see Flint bottle up water. Even before the water crisis, I'm known as the person who advocated for bottled water, so regardless of the mechanism, even though I want a traditional bottled water plan in Flint, I'm excited by Zero Mass Water's new technology to pull water from the atmosphere and put it in the bottles, so I support that," Mays said.

Zero Mass Water's Director, Colin Goddard says it's worked in 25 different countries around the world. They will be testing the panels at two sites: Berston Field House and City Hall.

Eventually, they will be stationed at the city of Flint Water Plant with potential to pack millions of water bottles. Councilman Eric Mays says despite the good news, he still isn't done fighting for Flint residents.

"When you hear me and the mayor and others talk as politicians and we're doing other projects, we're not forgetting that people need relief in their homes and I think we're going to do that through some negotiated civil lawsuits and class action lawsuits. That's very important for me that people hear that as we do these water projects," Mays said.

Goddard says he plans to get moving as quickly as possible. He says we can start to see these panels in full gear as soon as this summer.