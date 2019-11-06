Flint City Council ready to work new mayor Neeley

(11/06/19)- "We have the executive branch and the legislative, two distinct functions of government," said Flint City Councilman, Eric Mays 1st ward.

Sheldon Neeley is no stranger to Flint City Hall, but he will take on now a much different role as the city's 94th mayor.

One that will have to find a way to work together with council members, in order to move the city of Flint, forward.

"Mayor Weaver, I had a good working relationship with her, if the Neeley votes are certified , we will be willing to work with him as well, " said Flint City Council President, Herbert Winfrey 6th ward.

Develop a financial plan to assist residents with high water rates, clean up blight, address crime in the city, those are some of Sheldon Neeley's campaign promises.

Issues he will need city council's help with, to tackle.

"I have personally interacted with Neeley quite a bit and we may not always agree, but I do know that he will communicate and that's what I'm looking forward to," said Flint City Councilwoman, Eva Worthing, 9th ward

Both council members are eager to work with the new mayor on one of his goals, transparency.

"We really don't know the status of our finances at at all . So I'm hoping that because Neeley had stated he will come right in perform an audit , and I'm hoping that we get that done," Worthing said.

"We really need to get a handle on this legacy. It would be sad for any of our retirees to wake up and they don't get paid, that's just not good," Winfrey said.

A new mayor is not the only change at City Hall.

City Council will select a new president on Monday as well.