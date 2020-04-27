Flint City Council votes to postpone discussion of secondary water source until May 11

(04/27/2020) - Flint City Council is deciding to postpone discussions regarding building a pipeline to a secondary water source until May 11.

Building a pipeline from the city to its backup source was scheduled to complete in December of 2019.

They split the decision 4-4 on April 13. On April 21, Mayor Sheldon Neeley urged council to think again and make it happen.

Some members of council were still on board on Monday night.

"I'd say let's get it done. Even when it came to pipe replacement, we had a hard time choosing. Now I know my colleagues may not understand, but I like keeping things simple, especially when I understand it. We got a pandemic on our hands that's out of control. We can't afford two or three things building on top of it," Maurice Davis said. Davis is the 2nd Ward Councilperson.

City Council met electronically to discuss the secondary water system in further detail.

Other members of council were more hesitant to the plan, saying the pandemic is an inappropriate time to vote on construction projects.

"There was a podcast today that the Governor has not released construction to happen. The legislators are hoping that she's going to do that hopefully in a week or so," Monica Galloway said.

Galloway, City Council President, is referencing Monday's briefing where Governor Whitmer alluded to the construction industry being the next sector in the state to restart.

We checked and according to Executive Order 2020-59 signed on Friday, April 24, critical infrastructure like water and wastewater may continue.

Majority of council voted once to postpone to May 11, including Eric Mays (1st Ward), Jerri Winfrey-Carter (5th Ward), Herbert Winfrey (6th Ward), Monica Galloway (7th Ward), and Allan Griggs (8th Ward). Those voting to postpone say they have questions that have yet to be answered before making a well-informed decision.

