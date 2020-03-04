Flint City Councilman Mays, arrested, banned from council meetings for a month

(03/04/2020)-Flint City Council members took action against one of their own Wednesday night.

Some council members say they have had enough of Eric May's disruptions during meetings.

The council voted to ban Mays from attending council meetings for a month.

"Allegedly, wrongfully speaking out of my council seat. I was arrested and removed from the meeting,"said Flint Councilman, Eric Mays.

But some of Eric Mays fellow council members see it differently.

"Councilman Mays was given a warning. He didn't heed the warning. There was a motion to remove him, I second it and it was voted on. Councilman Mays refused to leave. He said the only that he would is if he was taken out in handcuffs, and so the officer obliged him." said City Council President, Monica Galloway.

"We are here sometimes until 1am because of the belligerence of Mr Mays. And it's not just the fact that he talks too much. It's so disrespectful. It's not only disrespectful to our colleagues, but to our constituents and the people that show up to our meetings." said Flint City Councilwoman, Eva Worthing.

This is the not the first time council members have voted to remove Mays, but is the first time he has been arrested this year.

And the first time he has been censured.

In a 7-1 vote with Herbert Winfrey the lone no vote.

Winfrey said Mays shouldn't' be singled out.

"I do know that there are times when his behavior is inappropriate. But my concern is that there have been other council members who have been inappropriate as well grossly inappropriate and then this body didn't do anything and I think we should be fair across the board. If we are going to do it to one, we should do it to all," said Councilman, Herbert Winfrey.

Mays told ABC12 there is no such rule under city charter and Council must have a public hearing, then vote on a rule change to censure him.

He said he plans to seek legal advice and is asking residents to show up to next Monday's council meeting at 5:30.

