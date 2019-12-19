Flint City Mayor Sheldon Neeley makes a plea door to door

(12/19/19) - A pressing problem paired with a tight deadline.

The city of Flint needs to conduct water quality tests at homes with the most risk of having lead service lines. Some of those homeowners are still unresponsive, and Mayor Sheldon Neeley is doing something about it personally.

Traditional forms of communication like a phone call or letter don't seem to be working, so Mayor Neeley approached the issue by foot.

When Honey Buhlman heard a knock at her door, she was surprised at who she saw.

"Not this house. I never in a million years would have imagined that I would end my day after cancer treatment meeting the Mayor of Flint after having such a bad day," Buhlman said.

The City of Flint need to prove to the federal and state government that they're following their rules improving the quality of water. They can't do that without Tier 1 water sampling from a minimum of 60 out of 100 valid samples.

"These 100 houses have been picked because we have yet to replace the lead lines in these residential homes right now, and so that makes them a Tier 1 sight," Mayor Neeley said.

As of early December, the city collected about 20 samples.

"We're under a deadline right now, and so these residents have been non responsive to any other communications from city employees, so I'm coming out personally today myself to ask if them if they'll allow us to test their water," Neeley said.

That deadline, December 31, 2019, is approaching quickly, and making an attempt like this one does more for residents than just testing water samples.

"It shows they care. It shows that Flint does matter," Buhlman said.

On top of that, the Mayor is offering an incentive to those who decide to opt in.

"We're going to be giving them some utility cards to be able to help relieve some of the tension of payment or utility bills. This utility card will be given out for Consumers Energy," Mayor Neeley said.

To opt-in to the service line replacement project or check the status of your service lines, call 810-410-1133, email fasststart@cityofflint.com, or go to the "Related Links" section of this page.