Flint Clerk's Office blames absentee ballot envelope for confusion

(8/8/2019) - Flint's city of clerk's office received several complaints surrounding absentee ballots.

A Flint woman who says her mom sent her absentee ballot in like usual but found it back in her mailbox the day after it needed to be counted.

"I sit here with this envelope, unopened," Mezon Green.

Green holds up her mom's absentee ballot Thursday night, which was supposed to be in the hands of the Flint Clerk's Office Tuesday before 8 p.m.



"She was like I still got my address on there. I still got my signature on it. I said what are you doing with an absentee ballot. She was like my vote wasn't counted and I said what!?

Green and her mom are both questioning what happened to their ballots.

Green addressed her ballot concerns Wednesday night about an election worker miss handling her ballot when a machine wasn't working. She explains that a person told her leave it on a table.

Now, she's questioning what happened to her mom's ballot.

"She was like I got my absentee ballot back and I said you got what," Green said.

The city's election director says there were several other similar complaints about absentee ballots.

She believes the envelope's design, and label may have confused the post office.

"I think they just look at that label and they think that is the way that it is supposed to go, but in return, the TO is on that side," Flint election director Gloria Boone said.

Absentee has become a popular option for people to vote. The city clerk says of the 3,400 absentee ballots that went out more than half were returned.



"People gave their lives to give us all the opportunity to vote," Flint City Clerk Inez Brown said.

Green and her mom will have to wait until November now to cast their vote.

In the meantime, the flint clerk's office says the state plans on changing the layout of the absentee ballot envelope before the November primary.