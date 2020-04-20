Flint Community Schools implementing distance-learning plan for students, regardless of access to technology

(04/20/2020) - It's been almost three weeks since Governor Whitmer announced that students would not return to school.

Since then, students across the state have adjusted quickly, navigating their education through their fingertips. For some families and communities, however, that kind of access just isn't possible.

The April 2nd announcement forced Patrick Nard, a father of three elementary school students, to play the role of father and teacher without the help of electronic devices or internet.

"That's not something that I can afford right now. I'm trying to make sure that the lights and things are paid, so buying a tablet is not high on my agenda right now," Nard said.

During a regular board meeting on Wednesday, Assistant Superintendent, Anita Steward presented a distance-learning plan for all students.

The three-tiered blended learning approach for K-8 students includes remote learning, access to free internet for 60 days for those without internet, and helping provide electronic devices to those without access. If unable to provide access, they will continue providing learning packets.

Nard says all three of his kids' teachers in 4th grade, 2nd grade, and Kindergarten called within the past week to fill him in on the plan.

"When they did that, that made me feel more like they cared like the district is doing their part and the school is doing their part to try and make sure that my kids don't fall behind. I'm figuring it's not just my kids. It's everybody else that was in that teacher's class," Nard said.

Nard says he's also created his own plan, printing ten extra copies of lessons to reinforce learning and purchasing workbooks from the dollar store. Each book he buys is one grade higher than where his kids are now to keep them from falling behind.

Nard says he hopes this pandemic helps parents better understand the important role a teacher plays in everyday life.

"You're going to have more parents that actually appreciate the teachers because if you got one or two kids at home, and you're having a hard time with them, think what that teacher has with 20 of them or more, and they're one person, maybe two."

The distance-learning plan must be fully implemented by April 28.