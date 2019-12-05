Flint Community Schools leader bullish on future, plans long stay

(12/5/2019) - "I told the Board when I arrived this was going to be my last Superintendentcy. That's the God's honest truth," Superintendent Derrick Lopez said.

He has a plan in place to keep the Flint Community Schools afloat and wants to see it through.

We've seen a revolving door when it comes to leadership of the district; but Lopez said, he's here to stay.

"The goal really is for us to really not only be fiscally stable and solid in that 5-year space; but to invest in the future of our kids, by making the right decisions around staffing and our facilities," Lopez explained. "And, that's the goal here in this plan."

The district worked with the Department of Treasury to pass a plan last month to get rid of their deficit.

With the state watching them, Lopez said they'll pay off their $9 million debt within 16 years.

But first, they need to tackle their structural debt of $5.7 million dollars. That total is a combination of costs for an old loan and special education funding.

Lopez proposed closing 4 school buildings, which he said would be a savings of $5 million.

"So what happens when you consolidate seats, you actually reduce all of the ancillary costs that go with it," he explained.

Which buildings is up to the board, or Lopez said, they can come up with a new plan, as long as it equals a savings of $5 million.

"So we have walk-thrus we're scheduling this month, during the month of December, where board members are actually going to be for a 3 to 4 hour time period on select days, able to walk the buildings, actually see how the space is being utilized," Lopez said. "Then, there are public conversations that will be happening and workshops will happen on the Thursdays in January."

And until then, he's finding ways to cut costs every day.

"We just recently updated our security services; and so what that does, is allows us to not use old landlines that are costing us upwards of $30 - 50,000 a month," Lopez explained. "We're monitoring our legal fees, we're monitoring our assurance fees, we're monitoring all of those costs that are within our discretion and control."

If school buildings are going to be closed, that decision has to be made by February. Lopez wants enough time to prepare the students and their families.

At next week's board meeting, Lopez said they'll talk about the option of asking for a renewal of their expiring millage. If it passes in March, those dollars would cut the pay off to just 7 years.